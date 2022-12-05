FBI Special Agent Testifies How Bureau Coached Social Media To Help Biden Win in 2020

An FBI Special Agent has gone on record admitting that the Bureau coached social media companies during the 2020 presidential election to ensure that information that could hurt Joe Biden’s chances was kept from the public.

Joe Biden boasted during the 2020 election campaign that Democrats had the greatest “voter fraud organization” in history, and he wasn’t joking.

Here’s a blockbuster revelation that only Fox News carried last week. On Tuesday, Elvis Chan, a Special FBI Supervisory Agent, admitted under oath that the FBI worked hand-in-glove with Big Tech and social media companies to ensure Joe Biden would defeat President Trump on November 3rd, 2020.

🚨BREAKING: In our deposition of FBI agent Elvis Chan on Tuesday, we found that the FBI plays a big role in working with social media companies to censor speech – from weekly meetings with social media companies ahead of the 2020 election to asks for account takedowns. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 2, 2022

Fox reports: An FBI agent testified to Republican attorneys general this week that the FBI held weekly meetings with Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley ahead of the 2020 presidential election to discuss “disinformation” on social media and ask about efforts to censor that information.

On Tuesday, lawyers from the offices of Attorneys General Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana deposed FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan as part of their lawsuit against the Biden administration. That suit accuses high-ranking government officials of working with giant social media companies “under the guise of combating misinformation” to achieve greater censorship.

Chan, who serves in the FBI’s San Francisco bureau, was questioned under oath by court order about his alleged “critical role” in “coordinating with social-media platforms relating to censorship and suppression of speech on their platforms.”

Fox News Digital also learned that, according to Chan’s testimony, the FBI regularly sends social media companies lists of internet URLs and social media accounts that should be taken down because they are “disinformation” from “malign foreign influence operations.” The FBI then inquires whether the platforms have taken down the content.

“Since filing our lawsuit, we’ve uncovered troves of discovery that show a massive ‘censorship enterprise,'” Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Fox News Digital.

“Now, we’re deposing top government officials, and we’re one of the first to get a look under the hood — the information we’ve uncovered through those depositions has been shocking.

“It’s clear from Tuesday’s deposition that the FBI has an extremely close role in working to censor freedom of speech.”

“Americans should be angered that during the 2020 election cycle, federal agencies peddled information that has since been disproven,” Attorney General Jeff Landry told Fox News Digital.