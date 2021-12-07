FBI: ‘SICKENING’ Child Rape Photos Found in House Where Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew Stayed

A 2019 FBI raid on VIP pedophile ring boss Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home, where Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew were guests, unearthed a collection of child rape photo’s.

According to disturbing testimony given in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, FBI Special Agent Kelly Maguire revealed that during a July 2019 raid, hundreds of images of naked underage girls were found locked up in a safe.

FBI analyst Kimberly Meder also testified Monday about the sickening CDs discovered in Epstein’s safe.

An image found on one CD showed Maxwell and Epstein together, she said.

Westernjournal.com reports: The raid turned up “at least hundreds — and perhaps thousands — of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially nude females” kept by Epstein, court papers said.

Some of the photos “appear to be of underage girls, including at least one girl who, according to her counsel, was underage at the time the relevant photographs were taken,” according to the federal court filing that charged Epstein with several crimes before he died.

Also on Monday, a woman using the pseudonym “Kate” testified that Maxwell recruited her to give Epstein massages, according to The New York Times.

Kate said Maxwell escorted her into rooms where she would give Epstein a massage, took care of her international travel and once gave her what she called a “schoolgirl” outfit to wear when she served tea to Epstein.

She said that in that instance, Epstein initiated a sexual act.

Prosecutor Lara Pomerantz asked Kate why she put on the outfit.

“I didn’t know how to say no,” Kate said. “I had never been to Palm Beach or Florida before. I had no idea where the house was. And I wasn’t sure if I said no if I would have to leave, or what the consequence would be for not doing it.”

Kate said she met Maxwell in 1994 in Paris and called Maxwell “very sophisticated and very elegant.”

“She seemed to be everything that I wanted to be,” Kate said.

Kate testified that Maxwell wanted to introduce her to her boyfriend, a “philanthropist” who helped young people.