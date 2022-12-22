FBI Says Twitter Infiltration Story Is Just a ‘Silly Conspiracy Theory’

The FBI insists that the Twitter infiltration story is just a ‘silly conspiracy theory’ being spread by ‘far-right websites’ and obscure blogs.
“The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our tradition, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries,” a statement by the FBI says.
“As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers.“
“The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public.“
“It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.”
Infowars.com reports: Aside from the obvious absurdity of the organization which participated in the Russia hoax and told Martin Luther King Jr. to kill himself suggesting they’ve got a modicum of credibility – did the FBI just assume there are only two genders when there are in fact 58, according to Facebook? Terribly bigoted of them.
The FBI also claims they did not provide Twitter with any “specific instructions or details regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story,” adding “We did not request anything of the sort..”
Ah – so it was only the ex-FBI guy at Twitter, not the FBI, suggesting it.
At the end of the day;
Whatever it took, right?
