FBI Releases ‘Indoor Workout’ App for Quarantined Americans – Turns Out It Spies on Your Photos and Files

The FBI has released a fitness app aimed at people “looking for tips for indoor workouts” — and it turns out the app can access your precise location and the photos and files on your USB drive, among other privacy invasions.

“Want to be an FBI special agent or just see if you can meet the physical fitness requirements?” the app’s description on the Google Play store reads.

“Test your fitness level with the FBI Physical Fitness Test app and do push-ups, run, and test your sit-up ability, just like special agents do.

“The FBI’s Physical Fitness Test app provides a detailed, insider look at how to complete each component of the test, including sit-ups, push-ups, a 300-meter sprint, a 1.5-mile run, and pull-ups.”

#MondayMotivation Are you looking for tips for indoor workouts? Download the #FBI’s Physical Fitness Test app to learn proper form for exercises you can do at home like pushups and situps. https://t.co/8rwfqVBIc0 pic.twitter.com/uzOekmIpdK — FBI (@FBI) March 23, 2020

But then there’s this: “Can work with a phone’s global positioning system and accelerometer for a more realistic experience.”

It turns out this, among other privacy invasions in the FBI app’s permissions, weren’t that popular with people on social media:

oh come on pic.twitter.com/ElFpbjCzkP — sympathy yikes (@said_mitch) March 23, 2020

As you can see by clicking on the pictures, the permissions the app asks for include giving the app access to your “approximate location (network-based)” and “precise location (GPS and network-based).”

They also include giving it access to your photos and files on your USB drive, as well as the ability to receive data from the internet and to view your network connections.

Also at the bottom, in small print: “Updates to FBI FitTest may automatically add additional capabilities within each group.”

This did not go over well on Twitter, because people have almost no trust left in the FBI after the era of James Comey and FISA warrants gone bad.

the FBI is capitalizing on a pandemic to make you download a physical fitness app to bolster their surveillance mechanisms. do not, under any circumstance, download this app. https://t.co/FtYk8BBkaV — the dialectic daughter (@priyavprabhakar) March 24, 2020

Apparently the FBI has released a "fitness app" to "help you work out in this time of isolation" and the hamfisted-ness of this surveillance attempt is so so clear but just in case….



Don't download a "fitness app" from the cops, people.



Seriously. — Pam Selle (@pamasaur) March 25, 2020

That said, this is a federal agency that has essentially shot its reputation. People generally don’t trust authority, and they particularly don’t trust it in the era of James Comey and FISA warrants.

You don’t want to trust anyone in government with your location, your photos, your data or your network connections.