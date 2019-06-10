FBI Releases Hillary Clinton Docs That Discuss ‘Smoking Gun Document’

The FBI released a treasure trove of new documents related to Hillary Clinton’s misuse of a private email server on Friday, revealing, among other damning things, that information from her server was found on the dark web.

The documents also reveal that hackers likely compromised Hillary’s server, a detail the government has not publicly confirmed.

Theblaze.com reports: The documents, released via the FBI’s “The Vault,” include notes from an independent review that reveal the Romanian hacker known as “Guccifer” potentially compromised Clinton’s unprotected email server when he breached a separate server operated by longtime Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal.

“It is inescapable that a security breach and a violation of basic server security occurred here, both with Mr. Blumenthal and Mrs. Clinton,” the notes state.

Shockingly, the notes confirm Guccifer used a server in Russia to conduct his hacking “penetration,” leaving the U.S. intelligence community to conclude there is a “high possibility” Russian officials retained a copy of the hacked information and data.

Of most concern, an Excel spreadsheet with “targeting data” from Clinton’s server was discovered on the Dark Web, a highly encrypted layer of the internet used by criminals and hackers. The notes call the document’s presence on the dark web a “major loss to the Intelligence Community.”

To make matters worse, the document in question was found stripped of its classification “collars,” which should have been the government’s highest level of classification: Top Secret.

“If it is determined by the by the FBI that this file ever was overtly classified, it will serve as a potential ‘smoking gun document,'” the notes say.

Anything else?

According to national security and foreign policy analyst Jordan Schachtel:

Update: Some of aforementioned docs appear to be conclusions not directly from FBI, but from @JudicialWatch, which pulled info from FBI data. It looks like JW had privileged access to unreleased info for research. @TomFitton can prob offer more clarity on how docs came to light. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019