FBI Refuse To Surrender Evidence on Seth Rich Murder, Violating Court Order

The FBI is refusing to hand over evidence related to murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich’s laptop, directly violating a court order.
Last month, a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas ordered the FBI to “produce the information it possesses related to Seth Rich’s laptop.” Judge Amos L. Mazzant gave the FBI 14 days to surrender the evidence.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
However, the 14-day deadline has now passed and the FBI is refusing to hand over the evidence, in direct violation of the court order. Why are the FBI so determined to keep this case under wraps, going so far as violating court orders?
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
This week, Biden’s FBI asked for more time to respond to Judge Mazzant’s court order.
The bureau is also reportedly withholding three reports produced by CrowdStrike regarding the alleged hacking of the DNC servers in 2016.
Many people believe Rich’s murder is linked to the release of the DNC emails which were published by WikiLeaks. In August 2016, Julian Assange offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Rich’s killer
The murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich is still unsolved with many questions left unanswered. Rich was shot in the back twice in the early morning of July 10, 2016, near his home in Washington D.C., however this assailants did not steal his wallet, phone, watch or any other valuables.
Rich died one hour later in the hospital. He was 27.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- FBI Refuse To Surrender Evidence on Seth Rich Murder, Violating Court Order - October 15, 2022
- Secret Service Intervene as Creepy Joe Grabs Young Girl From Behind and Makes Provocative Remarks - October 15, 2022
- Putin Warns of ‘Global Catastrophe’ If NATO Troops Clash Directly With Russia - October 15, 2022