FBI Raids MyPillow’s Mike Lindell; Seizes His Assets

Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was raided by Biden’s FBI on Tuesday and had his cell phone seized.
While heading home from a hunting trip with a friend, Lindell said he was at a Hardees in Minnesota when “cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us and behind us, and I said ‘they’re either bad guys or the FBI.’”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“Well, it turns out they were the FBI.
Latest Videos
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
“I can’t even imagine that you can take someone’s phone because they want me to be a witness in the Tina Peters case. But I’m not a witness, they just want my phone.”
Infowars.com reports:
Lindell is the latest Trump ally to receive a warrant or subpoena by the FBI. Last week, the Biden DOJ hit dozens of Trump aides and allies with subpoenas as part of their investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US election over claims of fraud that handed Joe Biden the White House, as well as the run up to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Interesting how the Biden DOJ waited more tha 18 months – right before midterms – to initiate legal action against Trumpworld. And Biden said he wouldn’t weaponize the Justice Department.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- YouTuber Jake Paul Slams Big Tech Censorship: “Americans Don’t Have Free Speech Anymore” - September 14, 2022
- CDC Director Confesses Agency Spread Misinformation on Coviid-19 Jab Safety - September 14, 2022
- Durham Bombshell: Danchenko Was FBI Spy Who Lied About Pee-Pee Tape for Hillary - September 14, 2022