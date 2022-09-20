FBI Ordered To Stop Investigating Child Sex Abuse Cases and Focus on ‘Far-Right Terrorism’ Instead

FBI agents have been told to stop investigating child sex abuse cases and instead pursue political investigations of ‘far-right extremists’, according to whistleblowers within the bureau.
According to one whistleblower, he was told by senior FBI officials that “child sexual abuse investigations were no longer an FBI priority.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Notthebee.com reports: The full letter:
Latest Videos
Woody Harrelson Slams Big Pharma: 'The Last People You Should Trust With Your Health'
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Choice quotes:
- “On July 27, 2022, we wrote to you about protected whistleblower disclosures that FBI officials including an Assistant Special Agent in Charge from the WFO-were pressuring agents to reclassify cases as “domestic violent extremism” (DVEs) even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Since then, new whistleblowers have come forward with concerning information about how the FBI is deliberately manipulating the way case files related to January 6 investigations are maintained in order to create a false and misleading narrative that domestic violent extremism is increasing around the country.”
- “In addition, the whistleblower disclosed that the FBI is sacrificing its other important federal law-enforcement duties to pursue January 6 investigations. The whistleblower recalled, for example, being “told that child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies.” Such a posture is not only a dereliction of the FBI’s mission to investigate violations of federal laws, but it is a grave disservice to the victims of child sexual abuse and other crimes that do not advance the FBI leadership’s political agenda.”
- “We have consistently heard whistleblowers describe a “rotted” culture within the FBI’s senior leadership in Washington. Contrary to your belief, the FBI is not immune to oversight or accountability.”
This is messed up.
Little kids are going to be abused by the worst types of criminals because the FBI is busy investigating you if you have an American flag in your yard or voted for Donald Trump or love the enshrined right to buy as many blasters as you please.
To the good agents left at the FBI: When are you guys gonna realize they’ve turned you into the KGB??
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Governor DeSantis Sends Planeload of Illegals to Biden’s Beach Town – Dems Outraged - September 20, 2022
- The Global Elite Are Preparing To Launch “Climate Change Lockdowns” - September 20, 2022
- Democrat Admits to Intentionally Running Over and Killing Republican Teenager Due to Political Dispute - September 20, 2022