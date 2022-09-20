FBI Ordered To Stop Investigating Child Sex Abuse Cases and Focus on ‘Far-Right Terrorism’ Instead

FBI agents have been told to stop investigating child sex abuse cases and instead pursue political investigations of ‘far-right extremists’, according to whistleblowers within the bureau.

According to one whistleblower, he was told by senior FBI officials that “child sexual abuse investigations were no longer an FBI priority.”

The whistleblower described how a "manipulative" practice by the FBI overstates the DVE threat nationwide by categorizing Jan 6-related cases as originating in field offices around the country rather than "stemming from a single, black swan incident" in Washington, D.C. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2022

“On July 27, 2022, we wrote to you about protected whistleblower disclosures that FBI officials including an Assistant Special Agent in Charge from the WFO-were pressuring agents to reclassify cases as “domestic violent extremism” (DVEs) even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Since then, new whistleblowers have come forward with concerning information about how the FBI is deliberately manipulating the way case files related to January 6 investigations are maintained in order to create a false and misleading narrative that domestic violent extremism is increasing around the country.”

“In addition, the whistleblower disclosed that the FBI is sacrificing its other important federal law-enforcement duties to pursue January 6 investigations. The whistleblower recalled, for example, being “told that child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies.” Such a posture is not only a dereliction of the FBI’s mission to investigate violations of federal laws, but it is a grave disservice to the victims of child sexual abuse and other crimes that do not advance the FBI leadership’s political agenda.”

“We have consistently heard whistleblowers describe a “rotted” culture within the FBI’s senior leadership in Washington. Contrary to your belief, the FBI is not immune to oversight or accountability.”

