FBI Official Admits No Firearms Were Confiscated by Law Enforcement at Capitol Riot

An FBI official has sworn under oath that zero firearms were confiscated after the “armed insurrection” at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Senator Ron Johnson on Wednesday asked top FBI counterterrorism official Jill Sanborn if law enforcement confiscated any firearms on January 6 during a Senate committee hearing on the riot.

Ms. Sanborn admitted that no firearms were confiscated.

“How many firearms were confiscated in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds that day?” Sen. Johnson asked Sanborn.

“To my knowledge we have not recovered any on that day from any other arrests at the scene at this point,” Sanford told the lawmaker.

A stunned Ron Johnson asked for more information regarding firearms: “Nobody has been charged with an actual firearm weapon in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds?”

Sanford responded, “Correct.”

“How many shots were fired?” Johnson asked.

“I believe the only shots fired were the ones that resulted in the death of the one lady [Ashli Babbitt],” Sanford said.

WATCH: