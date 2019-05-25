FBI Lawyer Squeals; Implicates Obama Officials for “Unusual” FISA Application

FBI Attorney Trisha Anderson has admitted that the application process for the FISA warrant was handled in an “unusual” fashion by top Obama-era officials.

On Monday, Rep. Doug Collins released the remaining transcripts from the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation into decision made at the DOJ and FBI to exonerate Hillary Clinton and spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Collins released transcripts on several FBI, DOJ officials

Trisha Anderson went back to work at Covington & Burling in 2018

On Friday Redstate posted explosive segments from FBI Attorney Trisha Anderson’s testimony. The information first appeared in the Washington Examiner.

In her testimony, she alleges that the application process for the FISA warrant was handled in an “unusual” fashion and that numerous Obama era FBI officials were involved at the highest levels in pushing it through.

But Anderson stressed “in this particular case, I’m drawing a distinction because my boss and my boss’ boss had already reviewed and approved this application.” She emphasized “this one was handled a little bit differently in that sense, in that it received very high-level review and approvals — informal, oral approvals — before it ever came to me for signature.”

Normally, a FISA application would go to the legal department first to confirm that it is indeed proper to press forward with. In this case, top officials informally “approved” the application first, signaling to Anderson that her signature was just perfunctory.

Anderson said that FISA approvals are typically “tracked in a linear fashion” and that someone in the Senior Executive Service “is the final approver on hard copy before a FISA goes to the director or deputy director for signature.” She said the Page FISA was approved outside regular procedures. “Because there were very high-level discussions that occurred about the FISA,” Anderson said she believed that meant “the FISA essentially had already been well-vetted all the way up through at least the Deputy Director [McCabe] level on our side and through the DAG [Yates] on the DOJ side.” Yates had already signed the application by the time it made it to Anderson’s desk. … Anderson stressed that McCabe, Yates, and Baker all played key roles in reviewing the Page FISA. “My approval at that point was really purely administrative in nature. In other words, the substantive issues — the FISA had already substantively been approved by people much higher than me in the chain of command,” Anderson said. Anderson said it “typically would not have been the case” that people such as McCabe and Yates would sign off on a FISA application before she did.

