FBI: Las Vegas Massacre Carried Out by ISIS & Antifa – Media Blackout

A new bombshell report provides evidence that the 2017 Las Vegas shooting was not the work of a “lone gunman” but was a terrorist attack perpetrated by two men with ties to ISIS and Antifa.

The “All Source Assessment,” entitled “Attack on the Route 91 Country Music Festival,” was prepared for Rich Higgins, a former Trump campaign advisor and member of Trump’s National Security Council.

Headlineusa.com reports: While the report suggested that “attack was likely planned as well as logistically and financially coordinated entirely by Stephen Paddock,” it also found that Brian Hodge, the Australian man who claimed to have been staying in the room next to Paddock’s at the Mandalay Bay hotel when the attack took place, “is a reasonably suspicious person of interest and deserves a much greater level of scrutiny.”

Hodge had “possible ties to Islamic organizations and a possible [ISIS] linkage” as well as a “personal profile . . . more befitting of a left wing or Anti-Fascist Action (ANTIFA) affiliate,” the report claimed.

In the aftermath of the shooting, ISIS claimed that Paddock had converted to Islam and committed the massacre on its behalf.

“A soldier of the caliphate attacked a gathering of 22,000 Americans at a concert in the city of Las Vegas, resulting in nearly 60 killed and 600 injured,” ISIS reported in one of its online magazines.

The FBI, however, found no ISIS connection during its investigation.

“We have determined, to this point, no connection with an international terrorist group,” an FBI special agent said in an October 2017 statement.

According to CNN, the FBI closed its investigation into the mass shooting in January 2019 “without finding a clear motive for Paddock’s actions.”