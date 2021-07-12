FBI: It’s Your Duty To Spy on Family Members for Signs of ‘Extremism’ and Snitch on Them

The FBI has warned Americans that it is their duty to now monitor and report “family members and friends” who they suspect have become radicalized.

“Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec” the FBI posted on Sunday.

Here's the FBI encouraging people to monitor family members for signs of extremism so that they can "report them to the #FBI." https://t.co/mpC5nJ7N9y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 11, 2021

The Twitter post also includes a link to a booklet put out by the Department of National Intelligence (DNI), detailing the warning signs to look out for.

Thepostmillennial.com reports: The “indicators” in the booklet are ranked, some of them being “highly diagnostic on their own”, others “require one or more other indicators to gain diagnosticity [sic].” As well, the booklet concluded with “risk factors” to watch out for in others.

“REPORT THE LEGO SETS OF YOUR FAMILY”, quipped author and journalist Jack Posobiec, referring to the fact that the FBI famously found a Lego replica of the Capitol at the residence of one suspected “extremist”:

REPORT THE LEGO SETS OF YOUR FAMILY https://t.co/1mTM5PYDcs — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 11, 2021

Former Ambassador and Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell called out the FBI for its “credibility problem,” saying that their statement was “outrageous.”

This is outrageous. The @FBI has a growing credibility problem and this type of sinister snitching is clearly unhelpful.



Why hasn’t the @fbi made more progress finding the BLM rioters from last summer? Why hasn’t the @fbi leadership apologized for the Russian hoax they pushed? https://t.co/twmZp7M1wI — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2021

Another Twitter user raised a very relevant point:

“AntiFa is the #1 domestic terror organization in America. Maybe you should stop ignoring them,” says attorney and former Trump campaign staffer David Whol: