The FBI is investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell and others who ‘facilitated’ the late pedophile’s reign of sexual abuse against underage girls.



According to Reuters, two law enforcement sources revealed that the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been in hiding since June, is the main focus of the investigation.



The Mail Online reports: Other ‘people who facilitated’ his abuse are also being looked into, they said, adding that the probe is in early stages.



The sources said there is no immediate suggestion that agents want to speak to Prince Andrew, but they would not rule it out.



A representative for the British royal family said that whether the agency interviewed Andrew was ‘a matter for the FBI.’



The investigation brings Maxwell closer to facing charges over her alleged involvement in Epstein’s web.



She has been in hiding since the financier was arrested in June and did not even break cover after his suicide in August.

Maxwell, the daughter of late media tycoon Robert Maxwell who died in disgrace after plundering the pensions of thousands of British newspaper staff, has always denied wrongdoing.

She has issued statements through her attorneys to deny claims made by women who say Epstein abused them.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond when contacted by DailyMail.com on Friday.

Maxwell and Epstein met in the early 90s.

They dated for a few years then stayed close friends for years.

It was during their friendship that dozens of women, who have come forward in lawsuits and in interviews, say that Maxwell procured them for Epstein then showed them how to please him sexually.

Among them is Virginia Roberts Giuffre who says she slept with Prince Andrew in London in 2001 when she was 17, a claim both he and Maxwell deny.

The women say Maxwell manipulated them when they were under Epstein’s thumb and threatened them if they tried to leave. She denies all their allegations.