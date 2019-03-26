FBI: Fusion GPS Bribed MSM Journalists with Cash to Defame Trump

Mainstream media journalists were given cash to dig dirt on Donald Trump by Fusion GPS – the firm behind the discredited Russia dossier.

According to several high-ranking FBI agents who spoke to True Pundit, the FBI traced dozens of transactions between TD Bank and various media organizations.

Truepundit.com reports: But stunningly, Big Media organizations have employed Fusion GPS to dig dirt on politicians and D.C.’s elite — namely Donald Trump.

“Fusion GPS was on the payroll of the media and in turn had members of the media on its payroll,” one FBI insider said.

Bombshell revelations.

FBI insiders confirm Fusion GPS employed law firms as well as shell companies to send and receive funds to and from media and reporters. But the embattled firm also used its accounts at TD Bank to directly commission reporters. Likewise, Fusion GPS received funds from media companies into its own accounts at TD Bank, FBI insiders said,

“There are dozens of payments from the media flowing into their (Fusion GPS’) account,” one federal law enforcement official said. “One company wired funds to Fusion (GPS) more than a dozen times.”

Why would media companies commission Fusion GPS? Likely to dig dirt on enemies or secure records that reporters could not legally obtain, one federal law enforcement insider said. One FBI insider said the payments to Fusion GPS coincide with Donald Trump’s run for the White House.

The payments were made between Sept. 2015 and Sept. 2017, records show.

The unthinkable: The mainstream media paying Fusion GPS for dirt on Trump to the same firm the Democratic National Committee paid to fund the bogus Trump dossier. And at the same time Fusion GPS bribing journalists to place stories — likely negative about Trump, as well as spread the bogus Trump dossier around.

Stunning.

Was Buzzfeed — the only company to publish the full bogus dossier — on that list?

And who is on the payroll? We are trying to run that information down.

And why aren’t these people behind bars?

This story is developing.