FBI Exposed Hiding Explosive Records on Jeffrey Epstein, Internet Sleuth Reveals

The FBI has been exposed hiding potentially explosive records on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his VIP contact list, according to an internet sleuth.

The anonymous Techno Fog, a lawyer and writer who has nearly 400,000 followers on Twitter and also writes a popular Substack column, says a recent response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request proves the FBI is hiding something. Techno Fog sought all records relating to any interviews the FBI had done with Epstein.

“The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings,” was the answer he said he received, which he posted online.

We asked the FBI for the Jeffrey Epstein interview transcripts.



The FBI response: providing the Epstein records would interfere with law enforcement proceedings.



Either the FBI is lying or something is up. (Bet on FBI lies…)https://t.co/izwxxdo3KV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 9, 2022

Daily Wire report: Epstein, the mysterious creep who kept a bevy of underage girls at his Caribbean island compound, who was known to socialize with powerful leaders and luminaries including former President Bill Clinton, died under mysterious circumstances in 2019 while being held at the Manhattan Correctional Center on sex trafficking charges. Officials ruled his death a suicide at the time.

The FBI has acknowledged through prior records releases that Epstein had been an informant.

“Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” read a note in a document the bureau released through its information “vault” in 2018. That cooperation likely referenced the financier’s help with an investigation into defunct investment bank Bear Stearns, where he once worked.

Jeffrey Epstein entertained rich and powerful politicians and celebrities on his private compound, dubbed “Pedophile Island.”

In his latest Substack column, Techno Fog says he made the FOIA request because he suspects Epstein and the FBI worked together on other occasions. He wrote that the bureau’s denial of his request is a tacit admission that the bureau indeed has other records, and he cast doubt on the idea they were being protected as part of an ongoing probe.

“It’s more likely that the Epstein records might embarrass the FBI,” Technofog wrote. “The DOJ and FBI have been known to abuse the FOIA law enforcement exemption to hide investigative materials from public release. We’ve seen them do it. And they’re doing it again.”

In the wake of Epstein’s death, only his longtime consort, Ghislaine Maxwell, who procured girls for him, has been charged with any crimes related to his operation. She was convicted of child sex trafficking last year and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. But no one who partook in the bacchanals on Epstein’s private jet and island pleasure dome has been named by law enforcement or brought to justice.

“We’re exceedingly doubtful that the release of the Epstein records would ‘interfere with enforcement proceedings,’” Technofog write. “Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted and Epstein is dead. The only potential tie might be from a grand jury investigation into ‘other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein.’ But that was from the summer of 2020 and we rightly assume no charges were brought against whoever was being investigated.”