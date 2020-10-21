FBI, DOJ Agree With DNI John Ratcliffe – Hunter Biden’s Emails Are NOT ‘Russian Disinformation’

The Department of Justice and the FBI agree with spy chief John Ratcliffe’s assessment that emails from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign as claimed by Democrats and their media allies.

On Monday, Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, said the emails were “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign”, despite claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Schiff had claimed that the emails were part of a smear orchestrated by the Kremlin.

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that” Ratcliffe said. “And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.”

On Tuesday the FBI said they have “nothing to add” to Ratcliffe’s statement and that emails purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden are not being investigated as Russian disinformation.

The FBI and DOJ’s concurrence with Ratcliffe was first reported by Fox News’ Jake Gibson.