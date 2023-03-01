FBI Director: Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Released By Wuhan Lab Funded By Fauci, Gates

Demands for the arrest of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are growing louder following an admission by FBI Director Christopher Wray that the bureau believes the pandemic was most likely the result of a leak from a Chinese lab funded by Gates and Fauci.

The reputations of Fauci and Gates took another mighty blow on Tuesday afternoon when Wray announced the FBI is investigating the origins of the Covid-19 and believe the lab funded by Gates and Fauci is at the epicenter of a global crime.

Wray’s remarks represent the FBI’s first public confirmation of its assessment. Exasperatingly for NewsPunch, The People’s Voice and other alternative news outlets who have been banned from social media and accused of racism for investigating that hypothesis, Wray casually framed it in a way that made it sound like old news.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” he told Fox News in a Tuesday interview. He said he couldn’t share details of the assessment or confirm if any individuals are under investigation since the information is classified.

“The FBI has folks agents, professionals, analysts, virologists, microbiologists, etc, who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like COVID and the concerns that in the wrong hands…some bad guys, a hostile nation state, a terrorist, a criminal, the threats that those those could pose,” he continued.

Wray’s admission is terrible news for Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci who have been attempting to distance themselves from the Wuhan lab at the center of the investigation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was left reeling when the NIH confessed that it did fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, contradicting lies told by Fauci to Congress.

Fauci testified to Senators at a hearing in May 2021 that the NIH “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

However, the NIH’s October 20 letter to House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer showed that the NIH grant, which was awarded to EcoHealth Alliance and then sub-awarded to the Wuhan lab, funded a research project during 2018 and 2019 that tested “if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

The letter stated: “In this limited experiment, laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 WIV1 bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with the WIV1 bat coronavirus.”

Molecular biologist Richard H. Ebright tweeted that in the letter, the NIH “corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.”