FBI Confirms Ashley Biden Diary Is Real: ‘I Had Inappropriate Showers With Joe as a Kid’

The FBI have conducted two raids on addresses as part of an investigation into how Ashley Biden’s diary, in which she reveals she showered with her father Joe, was obtained.

As News Punch reported earlier this year, leaked entries of the diary include the author revealing she believes she was sexually molested as a child and shared “probably not appropriate” showers with her father.

Despite the fact that most mainstream media outlets ignored the sordid story, a New York Times report on Friday revealed that the FBI had engaged in two raids on addresses as part of an investigation into how the diary was obtained.

Nationalfile.com reports: Despite naming both National File’s reporter Patrick Howley and the legal name of the company that owns National File, the article does not name National File at all, nor does the article discuss anything that was contained within the diary itself.

Similarly, mainstream journalists when tweeting about the New York Times article, also fail to mention National File, or any of the bombshells themselves:

NEW: FBI executed search warrants at locations tied to people who worked w/Project Veritas as part of SDNY investigation into how a diary stolen from Biden's daughter Ashley was publicly disclosed days before ’20 election. She was burglarized in ‘20. https://t.co/pnDYg4FQ6L — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 5, 2021

Whoa. Bill Barr opened an investigation into the theft of Ashley Biden’s diary right before the 2020 election. Pages were published online (with little notice). Now the feds are looking into potential ties to Project Veritashttps://t.co/9wPvPqCP9u — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 5, 2021

The F.B.I. carried out search warrants in New York as part of a Justice Department investigation into how pages from Ashley Biden’s journal came to be published by a right wing website. https://t.co/uCDBZ7t3vf — myles miller (@MylesMill) November 5, 2021

The article claims that the federal investigators are comprised of FBI agents and “federal prosecutors in Manhattan who work on public corruption matters” on behalf of the Southern District of New York. The investigation was seemingly opened by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, after a Biden family representative allegedly reported in October 2020 that the diary, along with “several” of Ashley Biden’s personal items had been stolen in a burglary.

This is contrary to the information provided to National File by a Project Veritas whistleblower, who explained that the diary was left at an address where Joe Biden’s daughter used to stay.

According to the article, the FBI would not comment on the investigation, saying only that agents had “performed law enforcement activity related to an ongoing investigation” at two locations.

In a video posted to social media, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe notes that Ashley Biden’s father’s FBI may be setting a dangerous precedent by, apparently, pursuing criminal charges against reporters for the crime of gathering information from sources.

National File has no business relationship with Project Veritas and any circumstantial geographical overlaps are purely convenient.

READ THE DIARY IDENTIFIED BY OUR WHISTLEBLOWER, THE FBI, AND THE NYT AS ASHLEY BIDEN’S.