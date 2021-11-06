FBI Confirms Ashley Biden Diary Is Real: ‘I Had Inappropriate Showers With Joe as a Kid’

The FBI have conducted two raids on addresses as part of an investigation into how Ashley Biden’s diary, in which she reveals she showered with her father Joe, was obtained.
As News Punch reported earlier this year, leaked entries of the diary include the author revealing she believes she was sexually molested as a child and shared “probably not appropriate” showers with her father.
Despite the fact that most mainstream media outlets ignored the sordid story, a New York Times report on Friday revealed that the FBI had engaged in two raids on addresses as part of an investigation into how the diary was obtained.
Nationalfile.com reports: Despite naming both National File’s reporter Patrick Howley and the legal name of the company that owns National File, the article does not name National File at all, nor does the article discuss anything that was contained within the diary itself.
Similarly, mainstream journalists when tweeting about the New York Times article, also fail to mention National File, or any of the bombshells themselves:
The article claims that the federal investigators are comprised of FBI agents and “federal prosecutors in Manhattan who work on public corruption matters” on behalf of the Southern District of New York. The investigation was seemingly opened by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, after a Biden family representative allegedly reported in October 2020 that the diary, along with “several” of Ashley Biden’s personal items had been stolen in a burglary.
This is contrary to the information provided to National File by a Project Veritas whistleblower, who explained that the diary was left at an address where Joe Biden’s daughter used to stay.
According to the article, the FBI would not comment on the investigation, saying only that agents had “performed law enforcement activity related to an ongoing investigation” at two locations.
In a video posted to social media, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe notes that Ashley Biden’s father’s FBI may be setting a dangerous precedent by, apparently, pursuing criminal charges against reporters for the crime of gathering information from sources.
National File has no business relationship with Project Veritas and any circumstantial geographical overlaps are purely convenient.
READ THE DIARY IDENTIFIED BY OUR WHISTLEBLOWER, THE FBI, AND THE NYT AS ASHLEY BIDEN’S.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Bill Gates Warns of Coming ‘Bioterrorist Pandemic’ If Governments Do Not Comply - November 6, 2021
- FBI Confirms Ashley Biden Diary Is Real: ‘I Had Inappropriate Showers With Joe as a Kid’ - November 6, 2021
- Professor Lockdown Left Reeling After Audience Calls Him “A F***ing Murderer” - November 6, 2021