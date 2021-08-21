FBI Clears Trump of All Bogus Insurrection Charge – Media Blackout

The FBI has found zero evidence that President Donald Trump and others associated with him were involved in the infiltration of the US Captiol building on January 6.

Reuters reports that “four current and former law enforcement officials” briefed on the matter have confirmed there is no evidence that there was an organised plot to overturn the election outcome.

The report states that one source commented of the individuals identified at the Capitol on the day, “Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases… Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized.”

“But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages,” the source added.

Reuters describes Stone and Jones as “allies” of president Trump.

Breitbart.com reports: Despite the lack of evidence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has convened a special committee to probe the riot, vetoing the members appointed by the Republican leadership and appointing several more compliant Republicans.

Earlier this month, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the federal district court in Washington, DC, urged prosecutors to file more serious charges against rioters; they responded that they did not have evidence to sustain convictions on those claims.