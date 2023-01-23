FBI Boss Who Investigated Trump For Russian Collusion Arrested For Criminal Links To Russia

Former FBI agent Charles McGonigal, who was head of counterintelligence in the New York Field Office and a part of the investigation into supposed collusion between Trump and Russia, was arrested on Sunday over his alleged criminal links with a Russian oligarch.
CBS reports that McGonigal was arrested over “his ties to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the United States and criminally charged last year with violating those sanctions.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
As Business Insider reports, McGonigal “was involved in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia during the 2016 election.”
Michael Driscoll, the FBI assistant director in charge, said in a statement, “The FBI is committed to the enforcement of economic sanctions designed to protect the United States and our allies, especially against hostile activities of a foreign government and its actors.”
“Russian oligarchs like Oleg Deripaska perform global malign influence on behalf of the Kremlin and are associated with acts of bribery, extortion, and violence,” Driscoll said. “As alleged, Mr. McGonigal and Mr. Shestakov, both U.S. citizens, acted on behalf of Deripaska and fraudulently used a U.S. entity to obscure their activity in violation of U.S. sanctions. After sanctions are imposed, they must be enforced equally against all U.S. citizens in order to be successful. There are no exceptions for anyone, including a former FBI official like Mr. McGonigal.”
The Post Millennial reports: Sergey Shestakov, a court interpreter who assisted in investigating Russian oligarchs for the FBI, was also arrested Saturday for his ties to Deripaska.
54-year-old McGonigal, who retired in 2018, was arrested at JFK airport after arriving in the US from Sri Lanka.
McGoniga “is charged with violating US sanctions by trying to get Deripaska off the sanctions list,” reports CBS.
According to the DOJ, in 2021 McGonigal and Shestakov agreed to investigate a Russian rival of Deripaska and allegedly received payments for their efforts. They are accused of forging signatures and receiving their funds from Deripaska through shell companies.
They’re facing money laundering charges. “Each of four counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison,” reports CBS.
55-year-old Deripaska, an aluminum magnate worth $1.7 billion, was sanctioned in 2018 by the Treasury Department.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- FBI Boss Who Investigated Trump For Russian Collusion Arrested For Criminal Links To Russia - January 23, 2023
- WEF Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions ‘And More’ If He Doesn’t Regulate Speech on Twitter - January 23, 2023
- Las Vegas Judge, Who Was Working To Expose Pedophile Ring, Found Dead - January 21, 2023