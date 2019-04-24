FBI Admits Barack Obama Told Bare-Faced Lie To Nation About Hillary’s Emails

Barack Obama told a bare-faced lie to the nation when he claimed he had no idea Hillary Clinton was using a private email system for her official correspondence while secretary of state, according to new revelations by a senior FBI official.

Thanks to Judicial Watch, the non-governmental organization of American lawyers who are hellbent at getting to the truth, we now can prove Barack Obama knew about Hillary Clinton’s allegedly illegal home server.

According to the senior FBI official, who testified under oath, the FBI searched the White House and literally finally found Hillary’s emails records in the Barack Obama Oval Office.

“Judicial Watch announced today that a senior FBI official admitted, in writing and under oath, that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House, specifically, the Executive Office of the President. The FBI also admitted nearly 49,000 Clinton server emails were reviewed as result of a search warrant for her material on the laptop of Anthony Weiner,” Judicial Watch reported.

In other words, ol’ Barack left evidence of Hillary’s emails right in the Oval Office, then he had the cojones to tell yet another bare-faced lie to the nation when he claimed he didn’t know she had a home server or was using a private email server for official correspondence.

Did Obama tell us the truth about anything? Let’s rewind and take a look at the genesis of this particular Obama whopper:

“President Obama said Saturday that he had learned only last week that Hillary Rodham Clinton used a private email system for her official correspondence while she was secretary of state,” the New York Times reported in May 2015.

Well, that was one huge lie.

According to CNN, Hillary started using her home-brewed server in early 2009, just as Obama was taking office, and when she started her tenure as his secretary of state. This home-brewed server was hacked, and American lives all over the globe were at risk. Think Benghazi.

MWN reports: As part of a court-ordered discovery related to Clinton’s unauthorized email server, Bill Priestap was asked by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch to identify representatives of Clinton, her former staff, and government agencies from which “email repositories were obtained” by the FBI.

He divulged a nonexhaustive list, which included the Executive Office of the President. “Other people mentioned were former Clinton aides Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, Jacob Sullivan, and Justin Cooper; former Clinton information technology staffer Bryan Pagliano, the State Department, Secret Service, and Washington-based law firm Williams and Connolly,” the Washington Examiner reported.

Judicial Watch shared Priestep’s recent testimony on Tuesday, at a time when GOP allies of President Trump, as well as the Justice Department and its Inspector General Micheal Horowitz, are looking into possible “misconduct by top DOJ and FBI officials stemming back to the Obama administration to undermine Trump as a candidate and president.”

“This astonishing confirmation, made under oath by the FBI, shows that the Obama FBI had to go to President Obama’s White House office to find emails that Hillary Clinton tried to destroy or hide from the American people.” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in a statement.

“No wonder Hillary Clinton has thus far skated — Barack Obama is implicated in her email scheme.”

From the beginning we knew Obama knew everything that went on during his administration. He ok’d anything that was covered up or done EVERYTHING — Tanya Talanczuk (@TTalanczuk) April 23, 2019

For Americans who are getting fatigued waiting for the hammer to drop on these deep state rats, this new information might be the best thing to happen in a long time. Remember, we know James Comey cleared Clinton of criminal charges for using her home-brewed server.

We also know Comey then used the same team of FBI agents to open the illegal investigation into Trump-Russia collusion. It’s the same players in both investigations, and those are the deep state rats who are now under an on-going investigation.

We must continue to put pressure on our elected GOP politicians to see this investigation through. Watergate resulted in those deep state actors going to prison, and these two scandals, Hillary’s server and the bogus Trump-Russia collusion investigation, are much more serious than Watergate ever was. We must continue to hold their feet to the fire until we get the answers all Americans deserve.