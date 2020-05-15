FBI Asks Feinstein to Turn Over Documents About Her Husband’s Stock Trades

The FBI has politely asked Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein for documents about her husband’s stock trade prior to the covid-19 crash.

Why no dramatic pre-dawn raid?

In March, it was revealed that Republican senators Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, Ron Johnson and Jim Inhofe sold off signifant stock shares following a Jan. 24th meeting on the impending pandemic.

But it wasn’t just Republicans caught with their hand in the cookie jar.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein was also connected to suspicious stock trades.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum sold his shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc, a biotech company, and made between $1.5 million and $6 million before the Coronavirus stock market spiral.

Here's a sale about the same time by Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-CA. In terms of price, Allogene Therapeutics was around $22/share for that sale. It's now $20.29/share. pic.twitter.com/FIEjfKlTLe — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 20, 2020

According to Feinstein’s spox, the Democrat Senator voluntarily turned over documents to the FBI and answered questions about her husband’s stock transactions.

FBI asks Feinstein for documents about her husband’s stock trades. “Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband's stock transactions, as I think all offices in the initial story were,” spox says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 14, 2020

Feinstein claims she had nothing to do with her husband’s stock trades.