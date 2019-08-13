FBI Agents Raid Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ In The Caribbean

FBI agents stormed Jeffrey Epstein private island in the Caribbean on Monday following his apparent suicide over the weekend.

Allegations have been made that underage girls were used as sex slaves and abused inside a temple on the island

Agents were seen arriving at the pier of Little St James, dubbed “pedophile island”, and driving around the property in golf carts as two senior law enforcement officials confirmed that the FBI had launched a search of the convicted pedophiles private island home.

So the probe into Epstein’s alleged child sex trafficking ring is set to continue despite his death?….or are the FBI searching for evidence that could implicate some powerful people to dispose of it perhaps?

NBC News reports: A swarm of federal agents was seen fanning out across Little St. James in golf carts about 10:30 a.m.

“We were just trying to look at pretty fish and swim with turtles and here we are in the middle of an FBI raid,” said Kelly Quinn, the owner of Salty Dog Day Sails, who was running a sailing charter in the area.

“This has been something on our radar for years,” Quinn added. “We’re all really curious why it’s happening now.”

Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation confirmed that the FBI launched a search of Epstein’s private island home off the coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The search was directed by the Epstein task force led by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, the officials said.

An office spokesperson declined to comment.

A law enforcement source said the search of Epstein’s home and private island in the U.S. Virgin islands was suggested years ago, but evidently went nowhere.

The raid was launched two days after Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was pronounced dead at a lower Manhattan hospital. Multiple law enforcement officials said Epstein appeared to have hanged himself, but his official cause of death is pending.

Epstein had been held at the federal jail since July 6, when he was arrested on charges of trafficking and sexually abusing girls as young as 14 in the early 2000s. He was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted on two counts of sex trafficking and conspiracy.