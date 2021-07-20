FBI Agent in Whitmer ‘Kidnapping Entrapment Plot’ Arrested for Beating Sh*t Out of Wife

An FBI agent who worked with 12 FBI informants to entrap a small group of patsies in a plot to “kidnap” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was charged on Monday for brutally beating his wife to a bloody pulp.

FBI special agent Richard Trask’s wife-beating instincts may now end up jeopardizing the FBI’s entire entrapment operation.

Per The Detroit News:

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo, was charged Monday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following a domestic incident with his wife Sunday. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond following an arraignment in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo and faces a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Informationliberation.com reports: Tons of Capitol protesters — who did not beat their wives nor use violence against anyone on Jan 6 — were denied bond, jailed and held in solitary confinement.

His arrest comes at a critical juncture in the criminal case against five men charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Defense lawyers last week leveled a broad attack on the foundation of the high-profile case and suggested a second FBI agent was trying to sabotage defense teams. Trask, 39, has worked for the FBI since 2011 and served as the FBI’s public face in the Whitmer case, testifying in federal court about the investigation. He has worked on cases involving espionage, terrorism and domestic extremism investigations. “It’s the last thing you want for a major case like this,” said Andrew Arena, former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office. “Any time you give the defense any ammunition it’s not good.”

It’s also not good to beat your wife.

The Detroit News continues:

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” [FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider] said in a statement. […] Aside from his FBI duties, Trask opened a gym at his rural property in Oshtemo Township near Kalamazoo and offers CrossFit training, according to social media posts and state business filings. He filed state paperwork for BCB Health & Wellness last year and maintains an active Instagram account showing him exercising, flexing and posing shirtless. As part of his bond conditions, Trask is prohibited from possessing a firearm. […] The arrest is the second potential problem in the case to emerge in recent months. In March, prosecutors indicted an informant who sources say helped the FBI infiltrate the alleged conspiracy, a rare legal development. The indictment of Wisconsin resident Stephen Robeson after a prolonged period of cooperation suggests the relationship between Robeson and the FBI is destroyed and that prosecutors do not plan on using him at trial, legal experts said.

But defense lawyers can try to call him as a witness and attack Robeson’s credibility. Trask testified in federal court in January against Delaware resident Barry Croft, an accused plotter who is portrayed as the group’s bomb maker. Trask identified Croft as the national leader of the 3 Percenters, a small militia that participated in the Jan. 6 insurgence at the U.S. Capitol. During the court hearing, Trask helped provide context about multiple undercover recordings that included Croft. At the time, prosecutors wanted Croft held without bond, saying he was a violent extremist. Defense lawyers have portrayed their clients as tough talkers who were exercising their First Amendment rights who never carried out any kidnapping plot. “Croft was saying he was granted permission from God to commit murder, correct?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler asked the FBI agent. “Correct,” Trask said. Trask would be expected to play a central role in an October trial of five men in federal court in Grand Rapids. […] Defense lawyers have raised questions about the other lead investigator, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola.



Impola came under defense scrutiny earlier this month after a lawyer for co-defendant Barry Croft suggested Impola was trying to sabotage defense teams.

NEW: A lawyer for an accused bombmaker charged in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case raised questions Sunday about whether the FBI is trying to sabotage defense teams ahead of a landmark trial https://t.co/U19TT5JRPV via @detroitnews — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) July 11, 2021

Croft’s lawyer Joshua Blanchard revealed the existence of a recording in which Impola discussed creating “disarray and chaos” for defense lawyers, whom he labeled “paid liars.”

The only “paid liars” are the FBI.

The heroic defense lawyers exposing this fraud deserve major kudos for their service not only to their clients but to the American people.

All the evidence suggests this plot was manufactured by the FBI and used as an “October surprise” to interfere in the 2020 election.