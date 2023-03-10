Fauci’s Successor at NIAID Is a Democrat Who Helped China Create COVID

Anthony Fauci’s successor at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is a lifelong Democrat activist who actually helped Fauci create COVID in a Chinese lab.

Hugh Auchincloss served as Anthony Fauci’s right hand man for twenty years, and he is currently the top bureaucrat at the NIAID. Auchincloss has, by default, become Fauci’s successor.

His role now includes being the chief decision maker for directing billions of taxpayer dollars into the coffers of research institutes and Big Pharma companies. And with all of the attention turned to the semi-retired Dr Fauci, Auchincloss has been able to operate as the NIAID’s new head honcho without even a hint of a vetting process.

Hugh Auchincloss was Anthony Fauci’s longtime deputy. Now he’s taking his job as House Republicans probe the pandemic. https://t.co/HbX0udmYOz — Globe Politics (@GlobePolitical) February 13, 2023

The Dossier reports: If you thought Fauci’s infamous love letters to Hillary Clinton were bad, check out Hugh Auchincloss’s partisan political record.

While Fauci did not directly donate to politicians in order to appear as politically neutral (he had relatives and friends act as proxies), FEC filings show Auchincloss hasn’t followed this unwritten rule. The interim NIAID director has donated the vast majority of his 44 political contributions to democrat candidates for office. Most of these expenditures have gone to finance his son, Congressman Jake Auchincloss (who assumed office in 2021), and his successful congressional campaigns. FEC receipts show the NIAID bureaucrat has spent tens of thousands of dollars on his son’s congressional campaigns. Auchincloss and his ex-wife are the top funders to a Super PAC that was established to successfully vault their son, Jake Auchincloss into Congress.

While serving as Fauci’s deputy, Auchincloss also donated to the presidential campaigns of Joe Biden (in 2020, while serving as a top NIAID director in the Trump Administration), Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama. His most recent political donation went to the “MA 4 Dems PAC.”

Hugh Auchincloss is D.C. royalty. He is the progeny of generational wealth and privilege in Washington, tracing his lineage to ultra-rich and powerful American families, including the Kennedy family and the Putnam family. His grandfather was the chairman of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. One of his uncles was the president of the Ford Foundation, while another was a top security state official in the Johnson and Kennedy administrations.

As mentioned earlier, one of his sons is a woke democrat congressman in Massachusetts who won the seat previously held by his distant relative, Joe Kennedy III.

Weeks after a white supremacist mob tried to stage an insurrection, we're going to watch the first Latina Justice of the Supreme Court swear in the first African American woman to be Vice President. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/CGc7h5CH7a — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) January 20, 2021

Another son is a surgeon at the prestigious Mass General, where the elder Auchincloss has significant influence. Dr Hugh Jr frequently goes to Twitter to express his leftwing political opinions.

We faculty aren’t supposed to talk to the residents about unionizing. I don’t get it. I ain’t management and I don’t have a dog in this fight except that I want surgery residents to be happy. If that’s in a union… great. Just make sure you guys have a seat at the table. — Hugh Auchincloss (@Awesomecloss) March 4, 2023

Kalah Auchincloss, his daughter, appears to work as something akin to a pay-to-play revolving door consultant. After a handful of years at the FDA, she now works for an “FDA Consulting firm” that consults pharmaceutical companies on how to obtain regulatory clearance. Igor Churdov has an entire Substack article dedicated to this.

In his previous role as Fauci’s right hand man, emails show that Auchincloss may have helped Dr Fauci to cover up the gain of function fiasco.

Emails disclose a detailed timeline over three critical days as Fauci and a small team scramble to react to an early story regarding "Gain-of-Function" experiments at Wuhan lab.



"“It is essential that we speak this AM."



New from myself & @HansMahncke https://t.co/BAsfMi93Ys — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 3, 2021

He received the infamous February 1, 2020 memo from Fauci that read:

“It is essential that we speak this AM…. Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward to you now. You will have tasks today that must be done.”

Anthony Fauci may no longer be the top dog at the NIAID (despite continuing to take a salary there and receive taxpayer-funded security), but his successor in Hugh Auchincloss has demonstrated to be every bit as institutionally embedded in the D.C. uniparty — if not even more so — as his longtime mentor.