Fauci’s Net Worth Soared To $12.6 Million During Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s net worth soared by a massive 66% over the course of the pandemic, according to new financial disclosures obtained by OpenTheBooks.com.

The documents, newly released by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), contain a wealth of previously unknown information including for example, that the Fauci household’s net worth now exceeds $12.6 million….up $5 million from 2019 through 2021.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit News reports: As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci was paid a 2021 salary of $456,028, making him the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government. His wife, Christine Grady, is chief bio-ethicist for the National Institutes of Health, does very well too, raking in a $238,970 salary last year.

Fauci is famously paid more than the president, and his wife collects more than the vice president. However, those hefty federal salaries aren’t the only driver of the Fauci household’s pandemic-era enrichment.

In 2021, Fauci was awarded the Tel Aviv University-affiliated Dan David Prize, which came with a $1 million check. The prize committee said Fauci “has been widely praised for his courage in speaking truth to power” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee was apparently oblivious that Fauci was the power and routinely spoke falsehoods about everything from the usefulness of masking to herd immunity, the efficacy of vaccines, and NIH funding of gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute.

As is customary, Fauci donated some of his prize money back to be awarded as student scholarships, but still pocketed $901,400, according to the financial statements reviewed by OpenTheBooks.com.

Though it’s chump change compared to the Dan David Prize, Fauci also scored $12,500 from both the Elliot Richardson Prize in Public Service and the Abelson Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and got $5,198 when he was named Federal Employee of the Year at the 2020 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals ceremony.

auci even did some moonlighting as an editor for McGraw Hill, taking home $100,000 for his work in 2021.

There’s no indication Fauci made any “shrewd” investments a la Nancy and Paul Pelosi. According to the financial disclosures, Fauci’s portfolio comprises broad mutual funds with no individual stocks:

“These funds were held in a mix of trust, retirement, and college education accounts. Fauci has an IRA worth $706,219 (up $67,700); a defined benefit brokerage account totaling $2,551,210 (up $147,688); and a revocable trust worth $7,014,197 (up $1,718,299). His wife’s revocable trust is worth $2,269,225 (up $306,406) and an IRA totaling $136,662 (up $16,385),” reports OpenTheBooks.com.

OpenTheBooks.com has filed four federal lawsuits against NIH to pry loose additional details not only about Fauci but also about royalties received by other NIH employees.