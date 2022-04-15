Fauci: “You Use Lockdowns to Get People Vaccinated”

Dr Anthony Fauci has let the truth about lockdowns slip…

During an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, President Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser admitted that lockdowns were designed to scare people into getting vaccinated.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

He even praised the Chinese government’s actions when host Andrea Mitchell asked about the current brutal lockdown in Shanghai.

Summit News reports: Fauci stated “China has a number of problems, two of which are that the complete lockdown, which was their approach, a strictest lockdown you’d never be able to implement in the United States. Although that prevents the spread of infection, I remember early on they were saying, and I think accurately, they were doing better than anyone else.”

Then came the kicker as Fauci declared “You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated so that when you open up, you won’t have a surge of infections.”

Completely ignoring the concept of natural immunity, Fauci added “Because you’re dealing with an immunologically naive population of the virus because they’ve not been exposed because of the lockdown.”

He went on to state that China’s vaccines are not good enough.

“The problem is the vaccines they’ve been using are not nearly as effective as the vaccines used in the United States, UK, EU, and other places. So, they don’t have the degree of protection that’s optimal,” Fauci claimed.

He continued, “Also, they have a lot of their older population, which are the most vulnerable among us, and so, there’s a double negative there. One, they don’t have people who are protected, and B, the people who need it most, are not getting the vaccination. That’s the source of the problem in China.”

Watch: