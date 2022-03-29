Fauci Warns Leaders To Be Ready For Possibility Of ‘More Rigid Restrictions’

Dr. Fauci has warned that leaders need to be “flexible enough to pivot” back to a world with covid restrictions in place and the possibility that they may be even “more rigid”.

“We need to be prepared for the possibility” of “more rigid type of restrictions” should another potentially harmful new variant emerge Fauci said during an appearance on BBC’s Sunday Morning program

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The president’s chief medical adviser has been using recent media appearances to warn Americans that while trends appear to be going in the right direction, they need to be prepared to bring back covid-era restrictions if public health officials deem it necessary.

Briertbart reports: However, he said he does not want to use the word “lockdown” as it is too controversial.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘lockdown’ as that has a charged element to it, but I believe that we must keep our eye on the pattern of what we’re seeing with infections right now,” Fauci said, adding that “we need to be prepared for the possibility that we would have another variant that would come along and then things change.”

“And if we do get a variance that does give us an uptick in cases and hospitalization, we should be prepared and flexible enough to pivot towards going back – at least temporarily – to a more rigid type of restrictions, such as requiring masks indoors,” he said, echoing the sentiments he has offered over the past months.

“You can go ahead and continue to tiptoe towards normality, which is what we’re doing, but at the same time, be aware that you may have to reverse,” Fauci said earlier this month.

Fauci’s remarks on Sunday Morning come days after Hawaii became the final state in the nation to official lift its indoor mask mandate.

He appeared to make another flip flop over the weekend as well, as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director told WUSA9 that we have “actually gone beyond the pandemic phase and beyond the deceleration stage” in the pandemic, despite the fact that he said the world was just in the first phase of the pandemic mere months ago, in January 2022. What is more, last week Fauci told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos we “have a way to go” in the pandemic: