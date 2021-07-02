Fauci Warns Delta Variant Will Produce ‘Two Americas’ For Vaccinated & Unvaccinated

Dr Doom aka Anthony Fauci announced on Tuesday that there will soon be two Americas, a vaccinated America and an unvaccinated America.

Bidens’s chief medical adviser warns that the spread of the Covid delta variant in the US could effectively lead to the creation of “two Americas”

Fauci added that he believes the situation is “entirely avoidable” with vaccinations.

Summit News reports: In an appearance on Dom Lemon’s CNN panic hour, Fauci declared that “When you have such a low level of vaccination super-imposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, states, cities or counties you’re going to see these individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas.”

“You’re going to have areas where vaccination rate is high, where more than 70% of the population received at least one dose,” he continued, adding “When you compare that to areas where you may have 35% of the people vaccinated, you clearly have a high risk of seeing these spikes in those selected areas.”

Inevitably, Fauci concluded “The thing that’s so frustrating about this, Don, is that this is entirely avoidable, entirely preventable.”

“If you are vaccinated, you diminish dramatically your risk of getting infected and even more dramatically your risk of getting seriously ill. If you are not vaccinated, you are at considerable risk,” Fauci once again repeated.