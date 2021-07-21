Fauci Trembles With Fear As Rand Paul Vows ‘CRIMINAL’ Prosecution for Funding Wuhan Lab

Senator Rand Paul left Dr. Fauci visibly shaken up during an explosive hearing on Tuesday, when he vowed to bring criminal charges against the NIH head for “lying to Congress.”

In a post-hearing interview on Hannity, Senator Paul also charged that Fauci is the reason why more doctors are too afraid to speak out with differing opinions on the pandemic.

“He’s been there for 40 years, probably 39 years too long, but he controls all the funding, so people are deathly afraid of him,” Paul said.

“I get letters from scientists all the time. You can find them. They’re very distrustful of what he’s saying,” Paul continued, adding “They don’t think he’s making sense. They don’t think he’s reading the science accurately, but they’re afraid to speak out because many of them are university scientists and they depend on NIH funds, and to cross him means it’s the last money you’ll ever get.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul: "I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral" into Dr. Fauci – https://t.co/p0bxXRPZaN pic.twitter.com/vWrwu8ET1E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2021

Summit.news reports: Full interview below:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Earlier, Fauci again denied that he and the NIH had funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab, despite the mountains of evidence showing that is exactly what happened.

Yes, Dr. Fauci’s NIH did fund the Wuhan Virology Lab. Here’s the verbatim admission from their chief scientist Dr. Shi Zhengli. pic.twitter.com/wk5mzeLWHR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2021

“Dr. Fauci, as you are aware it is a crime to lie to Congress, Section 1001 of the US Criminal Code. Critics say a felony and a five-year penalty for lying to Congress,” Paul said during the hearing.

“There will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself.” Paul further warned Fauci, to which he responded “I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator.”

Here's the full exchange between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/cxlgIV6qJD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 20, 2021

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin later tweeted that Paul is right and Fauci is wrong, or ‘lying’ as everyone else calls it: