Fauci Tells CNN: ‘Mandates Are a Way of Coercing Sheep Into Getting Jabbed’

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted during an interview on Sunday that vaccine mandates are a way of coercing Americans to get jabbed.

Appearing on ABC Sunday, Fauci declared “A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated.”

Fauci then admitted that “anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome.”

Summit.news reports: In a follow up appearance Monday on CNN, Fauci admitted that vaccine mandates to fly is likely not going to happen, (because there is no science to it).

“Everything that comes up as a possibility we put it on the table and we consider it,” Fauci declared, adding “That does not mean that it is likely to happen. Right now I don’t think people should expect that we are going to have a requirement in domestic flights for people to be vaccinated.”

“It’s on the table, and we consider it, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. I doubt if we are going to see something like that in the reasonably foreseeable future” Fauci added.

Meanwhile, not content with cancelling Christmas… again, in another CNN interview, Fauci told Americans not to go to or host any new years parties where the vaccination status of any attendees is unknown.

“When you’re talking about a New Year’s Eve party with 30, 40, 50 people celebrating…stay away from that this year. There will be other years to do that, but not this year,” Fauci said.