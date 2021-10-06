Dr Fauci gave a virtual lecture entitled d COVID-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges to Canadians at McGill University on Friday.

During the lecture, which described how as the world continues to deal with the covid pandemic, Fauci basically told Canadians, who oppose vaccine mandates, that they have “no right to make their own decision about what goes into their body.”

He said: “there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision.”

Rebel News reports: Fauci began his message to those freedom-minded Canadians who believe the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Bill of Rights are being violated by COVID-19 vaccine mandates and passports by saying “I think what people have to appreciate is that indeed you do have personal liberties for yourself, and you should be in control of them.”

“But,” Fauci added, “you are a member of society and as a member of society, reaping all the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society, and I think each of us, particularly in the context of a pandemic that’s killing millions of people, you have got to look at it and say there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision.”

He continued the lecture by explaining how best to advertise the vaccination message, suggesting it be done “with a trusted messenger — not necessarily me or you, but someone who they feel they trust. Be that a clergyman, be that a family member, a sports figure, someone who can relay it to them in a non-confrontational way.”

Meanwhile, Fauci’s emails dating from the beginning of the pandemic, revealed through freedom of information requests, showed the hypocritical comments and flip-flopping medical advice he gave to the American public.