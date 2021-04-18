Fauci Slammed For Attacking Vaccine Hesitancy While Backing Tough Covid Restrictions

Dr Anthony Fauci is being blasted by critics for criticizing Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy while continuing to promote tough restrictions even for those who have already had the vaccines.

Fauci, who is an ‘expert’ on infectious diseases, has also been slammed for weighing in on gun violence and calling it a ‘public health issue.’

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

RT reports: Asked about recent polling showing nearly half of Republicans are still hesitant about receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, White House health advisor Fauci called the trend “frustrating” and “paradoxical.”

“It’s almost paradoxical that, on the one hand, they want to be relieved of the [public health] restrictions, but, on the other hand, they don’t want to get vaccinated. It just almost doesn’t make any sense,” he told CNN on Sunday.

Fauci has received criticism recently for promoting health restrictions such as avoiding indoor dining and continuing to wear masks in public even after vaccination, leading many to say the health official is feeding into fears regarding vaccines. In his CNN interview, Fauci continued to say vaccinated individuals should continue protecting themselves and others from the virus.

“One can get vaccinated, have no clinical disease at all but get infected, and not even know it,” he explained, adding that someone could “inadvertently transmit it to somebody else who might actually be unvaccinated and get ill.”

Fauci on vaccine hesitant Republicans: "It's almost paradoxical that on the one hand they want to be relieved of the [public health] restrictions, but on the other hand they don't want to get vaccinated. It just almost doesn't make any sense." pic.twitter.com/XwCRAgvWwj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2021

Journalist Glenn Greenwald took issue with Fauci asserting that pandemic restrictions and arguments over vaccinations and masks have “nothing to do with liberties,” even comparing the opinion to those arguing for restrictions on liberties in the heat of the War on Terror.

“What Fauci says here is absurd. That COVID is a public health crisis doesn’t mean it ‘has nothing to do with civil liberties.’ Of course lockdowns, mandates, vaccine passports, etc. affect civil liberties. Doesn’t mean those rights should always prevail, but denying that is inane,” Greenwald tweeted.

The way Fauci is talking here — civil liberties concerns don't matter when we're talking about the risk of death — is exactly the mentality of the Cheney/Rove Warriors on Terror: we can't concern ourselves with civil liberties when lives are on the line. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 18, 2021

“What about someone who wants to get vaccinated but has his vaccine appointment cancelled because of unwarranted vaccine hesitance that is most certainly not coming from Republicans?” Tablet Magazine editor Noam Blum added in a tweet, adding to the wave of criticism the government has received for its pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines after multiple individuals developed blood clots.

What about someone who wants to get vaccinated but has his vaccine appointment cancelled because of unwarranted vaccine hesitance that is most certainly not coming from Republicans? https://t.co/X6Lob9Kuh7 — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 18, 2021

Fauci predicted in his interview that the pause on the vaccine would likely be lifted. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel will be meeting to discuss the matter on Friday.

“My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form. I doubt very seriously they’ll just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment,” he said.

Though he remains a controversial figure in debates stemming from the current pandemic, Fauci is also branching out into other areas he deems “public health”-related, and earning pushback for doing so. On Sunday, he even weighed in on the issue of gun violence in the US, seemingly positioning himself as a figure of authority on the problem.

“When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether he considers gun violence a public health emergency: “When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9lEhV3aZqL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 18, 2021

I think they simply want to make him Emperor Fauci. Why did CNN ask him about gun violence? And why did he give his opinion? Do we have to ask him about every issue now? https://t.co/aBuPA0tspI — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 18, 2021