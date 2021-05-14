Fauci Scolds America’s Kids: ‘Keep Your Masks on Ya Hear?’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has reminded Americans that their children are unvaccinated and therefore must remain masked until further notice. Fauci has continually pushed masks on young kids, despite the fact that the chances of them getting sick or dying from coronavirus are extremely small. BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Unvaccinated children still need to wear masks when playing and particularly indoors, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @JakeTapper. https://t.co/BT0SxTkgOs pic.twitter.com/Lz8xZhNR0J — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 13, 2021

Infowars.com reports: Instead, Fauci categorises kids as spreaders of the virus, previously suggesting that they must wear masks in order to play together, even if they have been vaccinated.

Fauci has also claimed that in order for herd immunity against coronavirus to be reached in the US, children and even babies will have to be vaccinated.

Fauci also previously dismissed concerns that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could impact children’s genetics.

Fauci also echoed Joe Biden’s call Thursday to not criticise people who choose to keep wearing masks:

Pres. Biden: If you see someone in a mask, "please treat them with kindness and respect."



"We've had too much conflict, too much bitterness, too much anger, too much politicization of this issue…Let's put it to rest." https://t.co/JnOdGRIaZy pic.twitter.com/bI0Y1AYkaI — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2021

Biden also decreed that Americans have a ‘choice’ between wearing masks or getting vaccinated.

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.



The choice is yours. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

Senator Rand Paul remains steadfast in challenging the anti-scientific mandates Fauci keeps putting out, as well as questioning the White House medical advisor’s conflicts of interest where the pandemic is concerned.

Fauci commented on Paul’s continuous opposition Thursday, telling CBS News that he doesn’t “understand what the problem is” with the Senator.

“I’m just going to do my job and he can do what he wants to do and we’ll see what happens,” Fauci said.