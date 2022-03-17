Fauci Says “We’re Not Done With This”…More Covid Jabs Will Be Needed

President Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci declared that Americans will need to take more Covid jabs just a day after the CEO of Pfizer proclaimed that a fourth dose was needed immediately.

And you thought he’d gone away….

During an interview with CNBC on Monday, Fauci was asked how many more shots will be needed, and responded “The answer is: we don’t know. I mean, that’s it…it is likely that we’re not done with this when it comes to vaccines.”

Summit News reports: The comments dovetail with those of Albert Bourla, who said Sunday “It is necessary – a fourth boost – right now,” when asked about vaccines.

The Pfizer head said “The protection that you are getting from the third [vaccine] is… not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long but we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

Pfizer CEO says a fourth COVID booster shot 'is necessary' pic.twitter.com/tEaoGe3PO3 — VINnews (@VINNews) March 14, 2022

Bourla also told CNBC last week that Pfizer has officially notified the FDA of an upcoming application for a fourth vaccine: