Fauci Says We’re ‘At Least Halfway Through’ The Pandemic

Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN that Americans are “at least halfway through” the covid pandemic.

“We’re going in the right direction” White House health, Fauci told Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday. “We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but now’s not a time to declare victory. It’s a time to get more and more people vaccinated“

“We would hope by the time we get to the end of calendar year 2021 and the beginning of the first quarter of 2022, we’ll be able to vaccinate children of any age,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci. https://t.co/uYhlXCRLfV pic.twitter.com/KU5HMVYCAA — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) May 4, 2021

RT reports: Pressed by Blitzer to be more specific, in baseball terms, how soon the pandemic will end for Americans, Fauci said, “the bottom of the sixth.” That would mean the battle is more than 60% completed – unless the game can somehow be extended into extra innings.

Critics of Fauci, who is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, found no encouragement in the doctor’s comments. “Time to pull Dr. Fauci off the mound,” US Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Twitter, continuing with the baseball analogy.

Time to pull Dr. Fauci off the mound. https://t.co/eKBAmNzhwh — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 4, 2021

Fauci has a history of flip-flopping on his Covid-19 advice and moving the goalposts at various stages of the pandemic. What started as “15 days to slow the spread” has turned into a 14-month battle, with the doctor calculating another nine to 14 months to go. He admitted last December to purposely deceiving the public about vaccine herd-immunity projections to manipulate opinions.

Biden on Tuesday set a new goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 jab by July 4. Earlier in 2020, Fauci said the US could achieve herd immunity once 60-70 percent of the population was fully vaccinated. But he repeatedly moved that target back as the year wore on, going to as high as 85 percent in December.