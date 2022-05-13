Fauci Says There Could Have Been Fewer Covid Deaths Had More People Been ‘Vaccinated’

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the death toll from covid is “incredibly tragic” while claiming that “many of those deaths were avoidable” had those people been vaccinated.

In an interview with Amna Nawaz of PBS on Thursday Fauci said: “I mean, the idea of one million deaths in an outbreak, that is historic in nature. We have had nothing like this in well over 104 years. One of the parts about it that adds to the tragedy is that many of those deaths were avoidable, avoidable if people had been vaccinated”

Breitbart reports: He then addressed the matter of vaccinations and claimed that if more people had been vaccinated across the U.S. the death toll would have been lowered by at least 25 percent.

“It’s estimated that, if people had been vaccinated to a much greater extent right now, that vaccines would have avoided at least a quarter of those deaths, namely about 250,000.”

Fauci did not mention those who suffered adverse effects from vaccinations or those who died due to complications from the same.

He did however urge Americans not to let their guard down, reiterating a previous warning that a surge in coronavirus cases could return sometime between the fall and winter.

The way to counter that is more vaccinations for Americans, more boosters and more funding from Washington, Fauci offered.

“There is a threat and a likelihood that we’ll see a surge as we get into the fall and the winter. So we’ve got to be prepared. And we’ve got to be prepared with vaccinations, with boosters, with optimizing the therapy,” he said, promising a fourth shot has not been ruled out.

“We have studies right now that are lined up to try and figure out what the most appropriate booster will be for the fourth shot that likely people will need as we get into the fall. If we don’t get the resources that we asked for, we’re not going to be able to do that,” he added.