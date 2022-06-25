Fauci Says His Own Experience With ‘Covid’ Shows Why It’s Important To Get Vaccinated

President Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci says his own experience with ‘Covid’ is a very great reason to get vaccinated.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday Fauci claimed that his own experience getting the virus shows why it continues to be so important for Americans to get vaccinated.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said his illness had fortunately been very mild and that was because he had been double vaccinated and boosted.

MSN reports: The infectious disease expert said he had only experienced one day of symptoms after testing positive for the virus a week ago, and was otherwise feeling okay.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today,” Dr Fauci said of the need to get vaccinated and boosted. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted.”

He finished by saying: “And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now.”

The 81-year-old – who because of his age is among the high risk group for Covid – had recently avoided large public events such as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because of that fact.

“Each of us, in our own personal way, has to make an assessment of what risk you’re willing to accept about getting infected,” he told CNN. “In general, the risk is low, but I made a personal assessment. I’m 81 years old, and if I get infected, I have a much higher risk.”

Dr Fauci said he had taken a short course of an antiviral treatment known as Paxlovid after testing positive for Covid last week.