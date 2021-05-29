Fauci Says He Trusts Scientists In China To Be Truthful About Covid Origins

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he trusts scientists in China to be honest and forthcoming about the origins of Covid-19.

The president’s Chief Medical Adviser said you have to make a distinction between scientists in China and the country’s government.

He made explained his comments during an interview on Friday’s broadcast of SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Joe Madison Show”.

When asked if he trusted the scientists to be honest and forthcoming, Fauci replied:”Well, yeah. Yeah, I think that you have to have a difference between the scientists in China and the Chinese government. I don’t have much insight into the latter. We’ve worked with Chinese scientists for decades and decades, in a collaborative manner with influenza, with bird flu, with a variety of other diseases. And our experience with the scientists has been that they have been of good faith, they’re talented, many of them have made major accomplishments in science, and that’s the reason why we’ve worked with them.”