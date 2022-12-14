Fauci Says He Doesn’t Have A Clue Why DeSantis Wants To Investigate Covid Vaccines

Dr Fauci said he hasnt got a clue why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to investigate covid vaccines.
The Outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was talking during an interview with CNN’s “At This Hour” when he made the comments.
On Tuesday DeSantis launched an official investigation into the experimental mNRA vaccines, and the criminal misdeeds committed by Big Pharma and government agencies who pushed them onto the public.
Breitbart reports: Anchor Kate Bolduan said, “Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now asking the Florida Supreme Court to greenlight an investigation into, and the way he put it is, any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccine. What’s your reaction to that?”Fauci said, “I don’t have a clue, Kate, what he’s asking for. We have a vaccine that unequivocally is highly effective and safe and has saved literally millions of lives. The Commonwealth Fund has come out with a report this past week that vaccinations have saved 3.2 million lives, 18 million hospitalizations, and approximately $1 trillion in costs. So what’s the problem with vaccines? I mean, vaccines are lifesaving. Quite frankly, Kate, I’m not sure what they’re trying to do down there.”
He added, “It has been politicized, and politicized in a way that has actually cost lives. If people don’t get vaccinated, which unequivocally is lifesaving, because of political ideology or because of misinformation and disinformation, that costs lives. We just have to get the American public, regardless of whether you lean left or right, it doesn’t matter at all; we’re all in this together, we’re all human beings and susceptible to disease that can kill us.”
