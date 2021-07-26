Fauci Says CDC Is ‘Actively’ Considering Face Mask Advisory For The Vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci has revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could soon start recommending that fully vaccinated Americans mask up again.

Describing himself as “very frustrated” the infectious diseases expert said on Sunday: “We’re going in the wrong direction”

Fauci, who has already flip-flopped over the wearing of face masks, said that new guidelines are under ‘active consideredation’ by the government’s leading public health officials and that he is involved in the discussion

He added that booster shots may also be reccommended for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated.

RT reports: Top health officials have reportedly been having preliminary talks about revising mask recommendations for vaccinated Americans due to a rise in cases and concerns over the more infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

According to current guidance, those vaccinated against the virus do not need to wear masks in most public spaces.

The revision of the mask guidance is indeed “under active consideration,” Fauci confirmed to CNN on Sunday. The infectious disease expert did not give a timeframe for when the federal guidance could change, but he praised those state officials who had already rushed ahead to reinstate local mask mandates in response to rising coronavirus cases.

“If you look at what’s going on locally in the trenches, in places like L.A. County,” Fauci said, “the local officials have the discretion, and the CDC agrees with that ability and discretion capability to say, you know, you’re in a situation where we’re having a lot of dynamics of infection, so even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask.”

Fauci and other White House officials have used the uptick in cases to continue pushing unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated. Recent polling, however, has indicated that those who have refused to be vaccinated thus far have little to no interest in changing their minds.

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said regarding the rise in cases around the country, adding that the US is currently moving “in the wrong direction.”

