Fauci Says Americans Should Ban Unvaxxed Family Members Over Christmas

The presidents chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to give the cold shoulder to any unjabbed family members this year becuase of the Omicron variant.

So Fauci is suggesting that family members shouldn’t be invited (and if they have, then they should be disinvited) to any festive gatherings because of their immunization status.

RT reports: Speaking on MSNBC, Fauci said people should avoid seeing their unvaxxed relatives for the holiday season, suggesting get-togethers could resume at “another time,” when the Covid-19 pandemic is “all over.” He did not offer any estimate for when that might occur.

“I think we’re dealing with a serious enough situation that if there’s an unvaccinated person, I would say, ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time,’” he said on Tuesday night, warning ominously that the coronavirus Omicron variant “is going to find [those]” who have not received the jab.

“It’s the best thing for you and your family but also your societal responsibility to not allow yourself to be a vehicle for [spreading] to someone else who might be very vulnerable.”

Fauci’s holiday advice didn’t end there, however, arguing later on Wednesday that even those who are fully vaccinated and received a booster dose should still avoid larger gatherings involving more than 30 people, as those would put attendees at “higher risk” regardless of how many shots they’ve had.