Fauci Says Americans Should Ask Christmas Guests To Show Proof Of Vaccination

The Presidents Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci is now telling Americans that they should ask, and maybe even require, holiday guests to prove they are vaccinated
“People should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask, and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated,” Fauci said during a live interview with the Washington Post.
