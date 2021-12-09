Fauci Says Americans Should Ask Christmas Guests To Show Proof Of Vaccination

December 9, 2021 Niamh Harris News 1
Dr Fauci
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The Presidents Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci is now telling Americans that they should ask, and maybe even require, holiday guests to prove they are vaccinated

“People should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask, and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated,” Fauci said during a live interview with the Washington Post.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)