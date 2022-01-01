Fauci: Refusing To Vaccinate Your Kids Against Covid ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

According to the president’s chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci, parents have a ‘responsibility’ to inoculate their children against Covid-19.

Parents have been refusing to vaccinate their children based on the low number of serious cases among minors, but according to Dr Fauci their arguments ‘don’t make any sense’.

RT reports: During an appearance on NewsNation’s ‘Morning in America’ on Thursday, he took a blunt approach with those hesitant to vaccinate their offspring. After host Adrienne Bankert observed that only zero to four children per 1.1 million in the US had required hospitalization due to Covid-19 last week, despite a general surge in cases, Fauci said the rationale of parents who refer to such statistics to justify declining to immunize their kids “doesn’t make any sense.”

“We vaccinate children for any number of childhood diseases when the mortality of those diseases is far less than the mortality and the morbidity of Covid-19 in children,” Fauci said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that the rationale parents use to keep their child unvaccinated “doesn’t make any sense.”

MORE: https://t.co/FtJGEMhwqO@ABonTV pic.twitter.com/600tivwakC — Morning in America (@newsnationam) December 30, 2021

With a rising number of child hospitalizations, it was the “responsibility” of parents to vaccinate their children, he went on. He acknowledged that children were at “less” risk of experiencing severe outcomes from Covid than those in other age groups, however.

“It’s true that when you compare hospitalizations and severe illness in young children compared to adults, particularly the elderly, there’s no doubt that the likelihood of getting seriously ill for a child is less than for an adult when you’re dealing with Covid-19,” Fauci said, though he added that this did not mean “children don’t get seriously ill.”

They are “suffering” and “dying,” Fauci noted, adding that this would be “avoidable” if their parents simply vaccinated them.

Children aged five and up have been eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the US since November. As cases surge across the county, significantly increased by the Omicron variant, so have the number of minors admitted to hospital.