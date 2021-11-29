Fauci Predicts Covid Jabs Available for Babies, Toddlers In First Quarter of 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted that covid vaccines will be available for babies and toddlers in the first quarter of 2022.

Even though the child mortality rate for the virus is 0.00 percent – 0.03 percent, Fauci said he wanted everyone ‘protected’ and that included children.

Breitbart reports: Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan asked Fauci if he believes it would be as necessary to vaccinate babies and toddlers if adults were vaccinated “at a higher rate.”

Fauci, however, did not directly answer the question, instead predicting the vaccine for the youngest demographic will be available in the first part of 2022 and emphasizing that “yeah, we do want to be vaccinating the children”:

Well, I believe it’s going to be in the first quarter of 2022. I would hope it would be in the first quarter because the studies are being done right now on children from two to five and then from six months to two years. And now they may take longer because the younger you get, the more obviously vulnerable. Children are vulnerable. You got to be extra, especially careful about safety. I don’t think there’s going to be an issue with efficacy. There’s no reason to believe why it will not be efficacious and ultimately effective in the children. But when you’re dealing with children, it’s a very sensitive area. And that’s the reason why I may take a little bit longer. But I would hope by the time we get into the first quarter of 2022, we’ll be able to do that. You know, one of the things that people should appreciate is that we are in a very stressful, unique and complicated situation with COVID 19. But when we look back on this, it’s going to settle into something that will ultimately be a policy that’s been tried, true and tested. We vaccinate children way down to lower age for diseases that have much less morbidity and mortality than COVID-19. So that’s what I say when people say, “Are you sure you want to be vaccinating the children?” Yeah, we do want to be vaccinating the children because we want to vaccinate and protect everyone in society, including children.

Fauci’s remarks come weeks after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for children five to 11 years old.