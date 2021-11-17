Fauci: More Vaccine Uptake Could See Covid Reduced To Endemic Status By Next Year

Dr Fauci says if more Americans get vaccines and booster shots covid could be downgraded to endemic status

The President’s chief medical advisor said that the virus could be reduced to anendemic illness in the US… but only if more unvaccinated people get jabbed and more fully jabbed people get booster shots.

“I think it’s conceivable that” could happen by next year, Fauci said in a virtual Reuters Health conference.. “I hope we do, and it might even be likely, if we implement a good vaccination of the unvaccinated and a really good uptake of boosting those who are fully vaccinated.”

The Washington Post reports: Fauci said the disease reaching endemic level, to him, means the virus may not be eliminated — but “that infection is not dominating your life. . . . People will still get infected. People might still get hospitalized, but the level would be so low that we don’t think about it all the time and it doesn’t influence what we do.”

Federal officials continue to limit who can receive boosters for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, recommending them only for those ages 65 and up or those who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus because of their health, their job or where they live. (For people who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone above the age of 18 who received their last dose at least 2 months ago is eligible.)

But a growing number of Democratic and Republican governors and other officials are circumventing that guidance to offer boosters to anyone over 18 in hopes of staving off a spike in coronavirus cases over the holidays. Officials in states including Colorado and Arkansas have endorsed boosters for all adults in recent weeks — and more states and jurisdictions are expected to follow. When asked if the Centers for Disease Control and Protection will expand eligibility for boosters soon, Fauci answered, “I hope so.”