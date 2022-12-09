Dr Anthony Fauci, the man who destroyed millions of live with his Covid policies is now crying about ‘lowlife’ trolls harassing his wife and children.
Fauci told the the BBC’s Americast podcast that ‘lowlife’ trolls are harassing his wife and children and are trying to figure out where they live.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“I have good security protection, but I really think it’s so cowardly to harass people who are completely uninvolved, including my children,” Dr. Fauci said.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
The Gateway Pundit reports: “These people who troll about, they harass my wife and my children…. he said, calling it “a manifestation of the lowlife that does that.”
“I try my best not to let that distract me,” he said.
Only Fauci is allowed to destroy lives.
WATCH:
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Fauci Moans About ‘Lowlife’ Trolls Harassing His Wife & Children Over Covid Policies - December 9, 2022
- Poll Finds Most Americans Concerned About Covid Vaccines Having ‘Major’ Side Effects - December 9, 2022
- Ukraine Says The West Must Boycott Russian Culture - December 9, 2022
Be the first to comment