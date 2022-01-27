Fauci: Kids 6 Months Old to Get THREE Shots as Soon as Possible

Dr. Anthony Fauci has boasted that kids as young as 6 months old will soon be forced to get a three-dose vaccine schedule as soon as the FDA align with Big Pharma.

According to the New York Post, two clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine on children ages 6 months to 2 years old, and ages 2 to 4 are underway, but the older group hasn’t yet met standards, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a press conference.

“Dose and regimen for children 6 months to 24 months worked well, but it turned out the other group from 24 months to 4 years did not yet reach the level of non-inferiority, so the studies are continued,” Fauci said, referencing effectiveness standard comparison to adults. “It looks like it will be a three-dose regimen. I don’t think we can predict when we will see it [approved],” he said — adding he can’t speak for the Food and Drug Administration.

Theconservativetreehouse.com reports: The shot goblin really, really, really wants those kids jabbed. It is very important to him. However, the vaccination effort overall is now starting to raise eyebrows.

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The International Business Times puts the data into context:

[…] New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of people who have received booster shots at 18.7%. States like North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Mississippi join New Hampshire as the states in the U.S. with the lowest rates of booster shots.

Vermont has the highest rate of booster vaccination at 56.3%. California has 41.1% of its population boosted while New York is at 39.7%, Florida is at 36.6% and Washington, D.C. is at 32%.

A vaccination campaign has been ongoing in the U.S. since the Food and Drug Administration first authorized the Pfizer vaccine doses in December 2020 and a mass vaccination campaign began in early 2021.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. sits at No. 58 in the world in terms of the percentage of the total population fully vaccinated, which is still above the world average.

“COVID vaccines lose power,” may not be exactly the greatest of campaign messages right before the multinational corporations who run government start to push their effort toward babies.