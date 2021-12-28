Fauci Issues Americans Another Warning, This Time About New Year’s Eve Parties

Dr Fauci, the White House’s Covid-19 guru is now warning Americans to stay away from big holiday parties.

Fauci broke the bad news about his guidance for New Year’s Eve parties, saying people should again avoid large gatherings because of Covid.

During a CNN interview on Monday, Fauci said: “When you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, and you do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly: stay away from that this year……There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

He also urged Americans to get booster shots, saying “it will make all the difference”.

RT reports: The warning marked the latest call for caution from President Joe Biden’s administration amid the rapid spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant. Less than one month after first being identified in South Africa, the new strain has become the dominant source of new Covid-19 infections in the US. Biden said earlier this month that, with Omicron’s emergence, “we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death” for unvaccinated Americans.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker also sounded the alarm on Monday over upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations. “Omicron and Delta are coming to your party,” he said. “You need to think twice about how many people will be gathered together and [whether you will be able to observe] social distancing. If you’re at a party and you can’t, leave.”

Fauci nonetheless gave his seal of approval for in-home gatherings with family members who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have received booster shots.