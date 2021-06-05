Fauci: ‘If You Discredit Me, You Are Discrediting Science’

Disgraced White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci now claims that people attacking him are “really very much attacking science.”

During an appearance on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Fauci warned that the ongoing criticisms of him are “very much an anti-science approach.”

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “Am I building you up to be thicker-skinned about this than you are? Are you actually worried about this new sort of re-upping of attacks on you?”

Fauci responded, “Well, I’m concerned about that, more because it’s really very much an attack on science, I think, Rachel.”

Fauci discussed his conflicts with AIDS activists in the past, and said that those activists “were fundamentally good people. They were not anti-science. What is — the thread going through what’s happening now is very much an anti-science approach. So, that’s a big, big difference. I mean, it is what it is. I’m a public figure. I’m going to take the arrows and the slings. But they’re just — they’re fabricated, and that’s just what it is.”

Fauci later conceded that the origin of COVID-19 is an important question, but “it is being approached now in a very vehement way, in a very distorted way, I believe, by attacking me.”

